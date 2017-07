© Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko Petya Ransomware Highlights Issues of Cybersecurity in Global Banking, Energy Sectors

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The list of leaders in terms of cybersecurity includes Switzerland, France, Canada, Sweden, Japan, South Korea, Oman, Georgia and others. The top three countries with the highest level of cybersecurity are Singapore, the United States and Malaysia.

The GCI measures the commitment of different states to cybersecurity analyzing five categories, namely legal measures, technical measures, organizational measures, capacity building and cooperation.

Russia gained the rating 0.78 and came second after Georgia among the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states and scored best in capacity building.