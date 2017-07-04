Register
03:58 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    This composite image provided by NASA on Thursday, June 30, 2016 shows auroras on the planet Jupiter. This image produced by NASA using a photograph captured by the Hubble Space Telescope in spring 2014, and ultraviolet observations of the auroras in 2016.

    NASA Mission to Capture Best-Ever Views of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

    © AP Photo/ ESA/Hubble
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 117 0 0

    In just one week, NASA’s Juno spacecraft will soar just 5,600 miles above the anticyclone on Jupiter, known as the Great Red Spot, in the feature’s first ever close-up examination.

    NASA’s Cassini orbiter captured images of the cosmic mosaic in 2000 from a distance of roughly 6.2 million miles.

    Auroras on Jupiter
    © Flickr/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
    Auroras on Jupiter

    The notable disc — it’s actually an active storm about 10,000 miles in diameter — on the solar system’s largest planet has intrigued scientists since at least the 1830s, according to NASA, but experts estimate it could have been raging for 350 years by now. Even the most dedicated substance-consuming rockstars can’t match that.

    This image provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech shows a simulation of asteroid 2012 DA14 approaching from the south as it passes through the Earth-moon system on Friday, Feb. 15, 2013
    © AP Photo/ NASA/JPL-Caltech
    NASA Unveils Earth Defense Strategy for Asteroid Threat (WATCH)

    The Great Red Spot’s size easily dwarfs Earth’s 7,918-mile diameter.

    "Juno and her cloud-penetrating science instruments will dive in to see how deep the roots of this storm go, and help us understand how this giant storm works and what makes it so special," San Antonio-based researcher Scott Bolton said in a June 30 announcement. 

    NASA hopes to capture more stunning imagery of the Great Red Spot during Juno’s pass. The JunoCam is one of eight instruments aboard the spacecraft that will be active and fully functional during the encounter, NASA emphasized.  

    As of July 4, Juno will have been orbited Jupiter for one full year, traversing about 71 million miles in the process. 

    But Juno isn’t the only tool NASA is deploying to investigate the massive fiery-looking planet. On June 30, NASA’s Gemini North telescope said "aloha" to scientists and offered high-resolution imagery to help scientists piece together just what goes on over at Jupiter. Gemini gives researchers three types of observations to contextualize data collected by Juno

    This montage of New Horizons images shows Jupiter and its volcanic moon Io.
    © NASA. /Johns Hopkins University
    King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System
    .

    "We get spatial context from seeing the whole planet. We extend and fill in our temporal context from seeing features over a span of time," Glen Orton of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California said. Perhaps most important to the scientific endeavor, the telescope gathers data to "supplement with wavelengths not available from Juno.” 

    "The combination of Earth-base and spacecraft observations is a powerful one-two punch," Orton said.

    Related:

    NASA Receives Mid-Boom Assemblies for Webb Orbiting Space Telescope
    Don’t Get Your Hopes Up: NASA Rep Denies Finding Aliens
    NASA Finishes Designs for Supersonic Commercial X-Plane
    NASA Unveils Earth Defense Strategy for Asteroid Threat (WATCH)
    Cosmic Dance: NASA Craft Captures Solar Eclipse
    Tags:
    NASA, Hawaii, Milky Way, Jupiter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok