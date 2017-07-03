Huntington Ingalls Wins $219Mln to Modernize US Attack Submarine Columbus

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Columbus supports a multitude of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance.

"Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division has been awarded a $219 million modification to a previously awarded contract to execute maintenance and modernization efforts on the submarine USS Columbus," the statement said.

The shipbuilder explained work under the contract includes maintenance, repair, alterations and testing on the ship’s hull structure, tanks, propulsion systems, electric plant, auxiliary systems, armament and furnishings.

The vessel is named for the city of Columbus in the US state of Ohio.