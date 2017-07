© AFP 2017/ Bruce Weaver SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 10 Satellites

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) postponed the launch of a Falcon 9 carrier rocket with the Intelsat 35e satellite on board, the company said.

"Guidance abort issued just before liftoff; standing down for today. Vehicle and payload are healthy… Next launch opportunity is on Monday, July 3 at 7:37 p.m. EDT, 23:37 UTC," the company posted on Twitter without specifying the reasons for the launch.

Initially, the launch was slated for Sunday at 23:36 GMT.