WENCHANG SPACE LAUNCH CENTER (Sputnik) — The launch took place at 19:23 local time [11:23 GMT].

According to media reports, the launch was unsuccessful; the reasons are unknown so far.

The rocket was set to deliver Shijan-18 telecommunication satellite into space.

The first launch of the Changzheng 5 (Long March 5) carrier rocket took place in November 2016.

China's largest ever rocket has a maximum payload capacity of 55,116 pounds to a low-Earth orbit.