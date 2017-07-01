© REUTERS/ Marko Djurica New Serbian Government to Continue Opposing Anti-Russian Sanctions

BELGRADE (Sputnik)Serbia is ready to develop the sphere of high technologies based on the experience of Russian, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told Sputnik Saturday.

"We will draw both on the Russian knowledge and on the Russian technologies. There is no reason to refrain from drawing [ on this experience]. There is much to learn. Russia is one of the leading powers in this sphere," Brnabic said when asked about Serbia's readiness to draw on the Russian experience.

Recalling Russian scholars’ lectures on efficiency of materials, Brnabic noted that the community kept energy effectiveness in focus whereas the "effectiveness of materials is a completely new trend, which largely comes from Russia."

On June 15, then-Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic proposed the candidacy of Brnabic for the position of prime minister after he himself left the post for the presidential office. On Thursday, the heads of 18 Serbian ministries and three ministers without portfolio were elected and Brnabic took an oath as the country’s prime minister.