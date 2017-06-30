Priority Check: US Ignores Malware Attacks, Cracks Down on Kaspersky

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich FBI Interviews Employees of Cyber Security Firm Kaspersky Lab

Previously the US Senate has drafted a budget provision for the Defense Department that would ban it from using software made by Russia-based global cybersecurity leader Kaspersky Lab.

According to the Hill, the Senate made this move due to concerns that the firm "might be vulnerable to Russian government influence" – apparently a much more serious threat than some minor and insignificant hazards like rampant malware and ransomware, cyberattacks and the like.

It should be noted that Kaspersky Lab has officially refuted any claims about the company’s alleged ties to the Kremlin.

Political analyst Victor Olevich told Sputnik Radio that this development is in line with the ongoing anti-Russian hysteria in the US.

"Given the fact that a few months ago New Hampshire authorities were seriously considering a ban on Russian vodka imports and sales, this development related to the Kaspersky Lab products doesn’t come as a surprise. The US is in the grip of a nationwide hysteria about the alleged Russian influence and meddling in the country’s politics. In that regard the situation in the US is completely abnormal and, unfortunately, blatant Russophobic attacks are considered to be perfectly acceptable in the current climate," he said.

Olevich also remarked that the Kaspersky Lab software is quite popular in the United States, and that the company’s competitors will look to capitalize on this opportunity.

"It is clear that the demand for the company’s products may decline, which would be beneficial to Kaspersky Lab’s competitors on the US market who will definitely seek to capitalize on this opportunity, especially within the context of the complex political situation and amid the blatant anti-Russian propaganda," he warned.

His concerns were echoed by Russian political analyst and social media expert Mikhail Kovalev who said that the US seeks to accomplish two goals by leaning on Kaspersky Lab.

"The first is protectionism, as they effectively drive the competition from the market, just like they try and use the new sanctions to vie for the European energy market. And they also sustain the ‘Russian menace’ narrative. They have a clear interest in this, and they use overt methods to achieve it," he said.

Russia’s Internet ombudsman Dmitry Marinichev also added that this development is directly related to the growing tensions between US and Russia.

"Tensions between the countries, as well as political hysteria, continue to grow," Marinichev said.

Meanwhile, Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov warned that if a US ban on Kaspersky Lab’s software is implemented, "Russia of course reserves the right to some kind of response."