Register
23:54 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Dark web

    ‘Nuclear 17’: Hackers Believed to Have Breached US Nuclear Power Plant Network

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 59 0 0

    Federal officials have launched an investigation into a cyber intrusion in which a group of hackers reportedly breached at least one US nuclear power plant. The source of the attack, and whether it’s related to the “Petya” ransomware infection launched earlier this week, are not yet clear.

    Officials say the "Nuclear 17" breach was limited to the yet unnamed plant’s business side, and E&E News reported that the attack wasn’t severe enough to trigger safety alerts from the International Atomic Energy Agency or the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. 

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Petya Attack: Cybercrime or Test-Run for Government Warfare?

    Cybersecurity experts like Paulo Shakarian, founder of the CYR3CON security firm, say that although this breach has been contained, it has potentially dangerous implications for nuclear safety in the future.

    "If a nuclear power facility is attacked on the business side, that might actually serve as a way of information-gathering," Shakarian told Business Insider, explaining that sometimes hackers will attempt to "see if, by reaching that system, they can get more insight into what the facility is using on the operational side."

    "This could be a big danger and it could lead to another attack that could be more serious." 

    CEO of JASK cybersecurity firm Greg Martin called the breach "very scary" and "very severe," noting that while it is good that hackers weren’t able to directly impact the plant’s infrastructure, the business side of a nuclear plant houses "tons of information about the more vulnerable infrastructure side of these types of plants," including security assessments, emails, designs plans, documents containing passwords and more. 

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    WannaCry Attack Showed Need for Global Cyberthreats Analysis Center - Russia's Sberbank

    Like Shakarian, Martin also believes that proprietary information hackers gather from this breach could be used to set up a more damaging attack in the future.

    This comes on the hills of major international cyberattacks "WannaCry" in May and "Petya" in June. Ukraine was hardest hit by Tuesday’s "Petya" attack, in which dozens of the country’s computer systems and private and state websites were frozen with the message "Ooops, your important files encrypted." Victims were charged $300 in bitcoin to regain access. Affected systems included the state mail service, several banks and  Ukrenergo, the largest state power distributor.

    Related:

    Trump: Russia May Have Hacked Election, Other Countries Also Hack US
    Pompeo 'Clear-Eyed' Russia Involved in Efforts to Hack US Election
    'Newsroom Ran Out of Popcorn Watching' C-SPAN "Hack" Hype - RT Editor-in-Chief
    Finns Fail to See Any Reason for Russia to Hack Their Election
    Hack-Resistant GPS for US Air Force Passes Key Test - Raytheon
    Tags:
    nuclear plant, Hacking, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok