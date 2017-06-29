Japanese Space Agency Proposes Plan to Send Astronauts to Moon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) proposed a plan on Wednesday to send the country's astronauts to the Moon after 2025, local media reported.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the JAXA proposed the plan to the panel of the country's Science Ministry responsible for discussion of Tokyo's efforts in the issues of space exploration.

The news outlet added that the JAXA's proposal did not focus on development of the lunar expedition project on its own, because of huge costs, but aimed at cooperation with other nations that would allow Tokyo to send its astronauts to the Earth's natural satellite as part of multinational project.

The first manned lunar landing took place on July 20, 1969 and the last one was in 1972.