Register
23:39 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) X-plane

    NASA Finishes Designs for Supersonic Commercial X-Plane

    © Photo: Youtube/Daily News
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 59 0 0

    NASA has completed its preliminary design review for its experimental low-boom supersonic airplane, meant to provide supersonic air travel for the masses once more.

    The Low-Boom Flight Demonstration X-plane, or LBFD, is meant to be a revival of commercial supersonic aircraft. The Concorde jet gave passengers with money to burn the option to travel in supersonic style, but in 2003 the planes were discontinued due to cost and safety concerns. 

    One major disadvantage of the Concorde was that a sonic boom traveled behind it, making it extremely noisy to fly. As such, it was banned from traveling overland. The "low boom" in LBFD indicates that it will create a much smaller sonic boom, which would allow it to travel overland, and thus become more profitable.

    XB-1 and Boom Airliners
    Boom Supersonic Rendering
    Speed for the Masses: Startup Raises $33 Million to Test Commercial Supersonic Aircraft

    To accomplish the "low boom," NASA has partnered with Lockheed Martin to design what they call Quiet Supersonic Technology, or QueSST. The government agency and major contractor completed the preliminary design, and experts and engineers have determined that the QueSST design would fulfill all their ends for the plane.

    "Senior experts and engineers from across the agency and the Lockheed Martin Corporation concluded on Friday that the QueSST design is capable of fulfilling the LBFD aircraft's mission objectives, which are to fly at supersonic speeds, but create a soft 'thump' instead of the disruptive sonic boom associated with supersonic flight today," wrote NASA in a statement.

    "Managing a project like this is all about moving from one milestone to the next," David Richwine, manager for the design effort under NASA's Commercial Supersonic Technology Project, said in a press release. "Our strong partnership with Lockheed Martin helped get us to this point. We're now one step closer to building an actual X-plane."

    NASA’s F-15 research test bed will expose the Swept Wing Laminar Flow test article to speeds up to Mach 2, matching conditions presented during wind tunnel testing at NASA’s Langley Research Center.
    © NASA. Carla Thomas
    NASA Test Flights to Bring Back Supersonic Air Travel

    With the preliminary design completed, it's time to begin performance and wind tunnel tests to work out the plane's kinks. Once that's done, NASA will solicit proposals from contractors to actually build the plane itself. Lockheed Martin's contract was only to design the prototype, not the plane itself — that will be determined in open competition.

    NASA hopes to have a fully operational plane to launch test flights as early as 2021.

    The US government aren't the only ones who want to bring supersonics back to the commercial marketplace. American startups such as Aerion, Boom Supersonic, and Spike Aerospace are working on planes of their own. Aerion, which is partnered with Airbus, intends to have their supersonic business jets enter service in 2023. Boom and Spike both claim that they want to demonstrate their test aircraft as early as 2018.

    Related:

    South Korea Developing Near-Supersonic Advanced Ground Transport
    Better Than the Concorde? Supersonic Jet Could Fly NYC to London in 3.5 Hours
    US Navy Orders Private Supersonic Jets to Provide Threat Simulations
    Shakes on a Plane: Passengers Told to Pray as Flight Violently Convulses (VIDEO)
    Russia's Advanced MC-21 Plane Accomplishes First Stage of Test Flights
    Tags:
    X-Plane, commercial aircraft, sonic boom, supersonic, Aerion, Spike Aerospace, Boom Technology, Lockheed Martin, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok