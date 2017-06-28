Register
20:37 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Mining engineers and telecoms experts in the Kankberg mine in northern Sweden, where a unique project has been led by Ericsson.

    High Tech Quest for World of 'Minerless' Mining Takes Shape in Sweden

    © Photo: Boliden
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10320

    In 2010 a collapse at a copper mine in Chile trapped 33 miners underground for two months. But the Swedish firm Ericsson are exploring technology, which might one day mean mining can be carried out without anybody underground.

    Sweden is at the forefront of driverless truck technology, which is being piloted on Highway 40 between the cities of Gothenburg and Boras in western Sweden.

    Autonomous vehicles are also being tested by Volvo Trucks in a mine in Kristineberg and Scania on a test track outside Sodertalje, near Stockholm.

    But Ericsson are taking the same 5G technology one step further with a pilot project in northern Sweden.

    Ericsson are using remote-controlled 5G technology in a gold mine at Kankberg and the two-year pilot, which was due to come to an end this month, has been extended with the support of the Swedish government.

    The success of the Kankberg pilot is really capturing the imagination of the mining industry.

    Ericsson has partnered with Volvo Construction Equipment, mining experts Boliden, robotics company ABB and Lulea University of Technology.

    Ericsson's Research Director, Torbjorn Lundahl, said the two biggest problems they had faced were with the reliability of the 5G connection and the ability to speed it up so that the operator could use a remote-control steering device safely.

    "When it comes to the reliability of the network it's crucial. While it's no big deal if you're using Facebook and you lose your connection for a few seconds, when you are producing something like this it has to be reliable," Mr. Lundahl told Sputnik.

    The Kankberg mine is up to 400 meters deep and although the technology works in a similar way to the Wi-Fi which is produced for customers on the London Underground, "sophisticated measurements" had to be taken so it worked in the conditions.

    "In cities you have reflections off buildings which sometimes affect your mobile phone signal. We now have features which can stop that and we could take off that underground as well because there were a lot of rocks which could affect the signal," he told Sputnik.

    "Instead of the operator being below ground he can now sit in a control room above ground and control the machine and there is no interruption in production, because with some of these big mines it can take up to an hour for miners to get to the seam," Mr. Lundahl said.

    An automated mining machine at work in the Kankberg gold mine in northern Sweden and unlike human miners they can work without oxygen and in high temperatures.
    © Photo: Boliden
    An automated mining machine at work in the Kankberg gold mine in northern Sweden and unlike human miners they can work without oxygen and in high temperatures.

    In Australia they have also been experimenting with automated drilling machines.

    The British company Rio Tinto has deployed automated trucks and drilling machines at its open cast iron ore mine in Pilbara, Western Australia and now its rival Fortescue is following suit, to cut costs.

    But Ericsson and its Swedish partners have gone much further at Kankberg and Mr. Lundahl said they had a "vision" of the future.

    "The long-term vision is to get rid of the personnel in the dangerous places and the dangerous times," he told Sputnik.

    He said it was often necessary to carry out blasts underground and with existing mines it was necessary to wait hours or even days before the area was safe to send miners in.

    "It is very dangerous and very expensive but with the new technology you could send the machines in straight away," he added.

    ​Mr. Lundahl admitted mining companies were excited about the prospects for their productivity and profitability, but he denied the technology was being driven by greed or a desire to reduce the workforce.

    "The main rationale was always safety and the mining operators say it's safety first and then productivity," he told Sputnik.

    In August 2010, the Copiapo copper mine in Chile collapsed, trapping 33 miners.

    They were finally rescued two months later but the total cost of the rescue was around US$20 million.

    "In a lot of places if you got rid of the personnel (from underground) you could be much more productive but you would also avoid terrible accidents," Mr Lundahl said.

    Related:

    Driverless Trucks Could Be Coming to a Highway Near You Sooner Than You Think
    Swedes Wheel Out Driverless Trucks on World's Safest Roads
    At Least 21 Dead in China Mining Accident
    At Least 35 Miners Killed in Iranian Coal Mine Explosion
    Tags:
    technology, safety, accidents, trucks, mining, Ericsson, Volvo, Rio Tinto, Western Australia, Sweden, Australia, Chile, Stockholm
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok