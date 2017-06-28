Register
19:06 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    Ransomware Doesn't Pay: Email Company Ensures Petya Files Stay Scrambled Forever

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 22810

    German email provider Posteo has extinguished the last flicker of hope that victims of the Petya global ransomware attack might get their files back.

    A user takes a selfie in front of a laptop at WPP, a British multinational advertising and public relations company in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media
    © REUTERS/ INSTAGRAM/KENNYMIMO
    Cases of Ransomware Attacks Worldwide Reaches 2,000 - Kaspersky Lab
    On Tuesday, a global ransomware attack dubbed "Petya" hit numerous computers in several countries, inflicting particularly severe damage to IT systems of government authorities, state and commercial companies, airports and media. 

    The malware blocked computers and left a ransom note demanding $300 in bitcoin currency. It instructs victims to contact the hacker via email once they have sent the money, to get the key needed to decrypt their files and get the money back.

    The hackers gave an email address hosted by the German Posteo service. However, Posteo has decided to block the account, leaving anybody who does pay the ransom without a way of letting the hackers know their details.

    ​​"We do not tolerate the misuse of our platform: The immediate blocking of misused email accounts is the necessary approach by providers in such cases," Posteo stated on Tuesday.

    In an email to the tech website Motherboard, Posteo said, "Please make no speculations about how high the chances are to decrypt files locked by ransomware if you pay a criminal."

    Hi, It’s Petya
    © Sputnik/
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Early victims of the Petya ransomware were oil, telecommunications and financial companies in Russia and Ukraine, after which the virus spread to computers across the world. 

    More than 30 victims are believed to have paid the ransom so far, although it is unclear whether their files were then decrypted.

    Petya spreads using a similar method to the WannaCry virus which spread last month by attacking vulnerabilities in older Windows operating systems. Both viruses are derived from code known as Eternal Blue, which was developed by the NSA and leaked by the Shadow Brokers in April.

    Related:

    Russian Central Bank Detects Isolated Cases of Hackers Infecting Banking Systems
    Petya Ransomware Highlights Issues of Cybersecurity in Global Banking
    Petya Ransomware Hits World's Largest Shipping Firm Moller-Maersk
    Petya Ransomware Attack Spreads to US Law Firm DLA Piper
    Tags:
    hack attacks, ransomware, email, cyberattacks, internet, computer, Petya Ransomware, Windows
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok