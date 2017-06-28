Register
16:04 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017

    Petya Ransomware Highlights Issues of Cybersecurity in Global Banking

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 7810

    The most recent global cyberattack has revealed the emerging risks to business activity and economic growth across the globe, as private-sector enterprises are facing a new liability in the form of heightened cybersecurity expenditures.

    A man types on a computer keyboard
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Files
    What CIA Secret Cyber Weapons Have to Do With Recent Mass Cyber Attacks
    Kristian Rouz – The recent global cyberattack, believed to have first struck Ukraine before spreading globally, dubbed "Petya," is the second major ransomware hack in the past two months. Petya hit businesses worldwide, having for several hours disrupted the functioning of banking and energy enterprises in the US, Australia, Russia and France, bringing cybersecurity concerns into the spotlight. Such massive attacks entail multi-million losses for the private sector of the world's systemically important economies and markets.

    The Petya ransomware ("Petya" is Russian and Ukrainian for the name "Peter" or "Pete") affected operations of the world's largest companies on the 27th June, and its algorithm was similar to the much-publicised WannaCry attacks in May. The malware attacked computer systems of affected businesses and entities, completely paralysing computer networks and demanding a ransom from their owners for access to be restored.

    The Petya ransomware is very similar to the WannaCry episode also in that the hackers used the same code, classified by the US National Security Agency (NSA) as "Eternal Blue." The wider spread of the virus was achieved by two other mechanisms, specialists of the cybersecurity firm, Symantec, said.

    Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk's oil rig in the North Sea named Halfdan (File)
    © AP Photo/ Claus Bonnerup
    Petya Ransomware Hits World's Largest Shipping Firm Moller-Maersk
    Eternal Blue is a code that takes advantage of weaknesses in most existing private and governmental computer networks, and was leaked by a hacker entity called the Shadow Brokers in April. The code is believed to have been developed by the NSA for the purposes of cyber warfare, but has allegedly fallen into the wrong hands.

    The Petya cyberattack, on its part, has turned out to be a major economic challenge and has entailed significant operational losses for businesses around the globe, and also might have affected the security systems at the nuclear disaster site in Chernobyl, Ukraine.

    "Your files are no longer accessible because they have been encrypted," the Petya ransomware says, demanding $300 in Bitcoin cryptocurrency for the access to computers in a network. The Petya-caused turmoil continued on Wednesday June 28, thus far having affected computer systems and operation of such major businesses as container ship operator Maersk, real estate branch of the French bank BNP Paribas, a Cadbury confectionary facility in Australia, Russia's oil giant Rosneft and industrial metals producer Evraz, and a handful of Ukrainian banks and governmental institutions.

    Cyberattack
    CC0 / /
    Ukrainian Interior Ministry Accuses Russia of Cyberattacks
    "We can confirm that Maersk IT systems are down across multiple sites and business units due to a cyber-attack," Maersk, based in Copenhagen. Denmark, twitted. "We continue to assess the situation."

    The Petya attack was first reported in Ukraine, hence the Russian-Ukrainian name for the ransomware, with many Ukrainian banks experiencing cash dispenser shutdowns, the work of many governmental offices paralysed, state-owned power supply company experiencing disruptions. Kyiv's underground rail system and airports were also hit by the cyberattack, whilst the radiation security systems of Chernobyl were down as well, causing workers to manually measure the radiation levels on site.

    Next, the New Jersey-based food producer Mondelez, the aforementioned Maersk, the law firm DLA Piper, and hospitals in Pittsburgh, PA reported being attacked.

    A user takes a selfie in front of a laptop at WPP, a British multinational advertising and public relations company in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media
    © REUTERS/ INSTAGRAM/KENNYMIMO
    Cases of Ransomware Attacks Worldwide Reaches 2,000 - Kaspersky Lab
    Kaspersky cybersecurity firm said that the ongoing attack is "a new ransomware that has not been seen before," despite the parallels that Petya draws with the WannaCry virus. The "NotPetya" malware, Kaspersky said, hit 2,000 targets in Russia, Ukraine, Poland, France, Italy, the UK, Germany and the US, which might mean that the businesses and governments across the globe might be experiencing more than one coordinated cyberattacks at once.

    The attack is "a bit like a flu epidemic in winter," Nicolas Duvinage, director of the French military cybersecurity agency said. "We will get many of these viral attack waves in coming months."

    Cyberattacks are becoming an increasingly prominent risk to business activity, adding to the intensified political woes that have entailed large-scale hacks over the past 2-3 years. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that there is no international coordination on tackling such challenges, meaning that cybersecurity will add to business expenditures in the coming years as governmental anti-hacker agencies are not always able to prevent the multi-million losses that such viruses might do in damages to the private sector of the economy.

    "The international cyberattack hit our non-bank subsidiary, Real Estate. The necessary measures have been taken to rapidly contain the attack," BNP Paribas, the French bank, said.

    Cyber security
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Russian, Ukrainian Companies Attacked by Petya Ransomware - Group-IB
    In Russia, oil giant Rosneft was hit by the attack, but, contrary to the earlier reports, oil production was not interrupted because the disruptive effects of the ransomware were offset by the company's backup systems. Still, Rosneft said, its systems sustained "serious consequences."

    One of the interesting aspects of the Petya attack is that the malware targeted primarily the Microsoft Windows-powered computers, blocking access to the hard drives by encrypting and/or overwriting the files. Typically, a solution in ransomware situations is backup recovery, but nonetheless, the computer networks affected are forced to idle for hours. In the absence or proper international coordination on cybersecurity between governmental agencies, private-sector entities will have to ramp up their cybersecurity investment, which is becoming another prominent liability and a burden to business activity and economic growth.

    Related:

    Russian Central Bank Detects Isolated Cases of Hackers Infecting Banking Systems
    Tags:
    hacking, cybercrime, Petya Ransomware, Maersk, Rosneft, Kaspersky Lab, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok