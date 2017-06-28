Petya Ransomware Highlights Issues of Cybersecurity in Global Banking

© REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Files What CIA Secret Cyber Weapons Have to Do With Recent Mass Cyber Attacks

Kristian Rouz – The recent global cyberattack, believed to have first struck Ukraine before spreading globally, dubbed "Petya," is the second major ransomware hack in the past two months. Petya hit businesses worldwide, having for several hours disrupted the functioning of banking and energy enterprises in the US, Australia, Russia and France, bringing cybersecurity concerns into the spotlight. Such massive attacks entail multi-million losses for the private sector of the world's systemically important economies and markets.

The Petya ransomware ("Petya" is Russian and Ukrainian for the name "Peter" or "Pete") affected operations of the world's largest companies on the 27th June, and its algorithm was similar to the much-publicised WannaCry attacks in May. The malware attacked computer systems of affected businesses and entities, completely paralysing computer networks and demanding a ransom from their owners for access to be restored.

The Petya ransomware is very similar to the WannaCry episode also in that the hackers used the same code, classified by the US National Security Agency (NSA) as "Eternal Blue." The wider spread of the virus was achieved by two other mechanisms, specialists of the cybersecurity firm, Symantec, said.

© AP Photo/ Claus Bonnerup Petya Ransomware Hits World's Largest Shipping Firm Moller-Maersk

Eternal Blue is a code that takes advantage of weaknesses in most existing private and governmental computer networks, and was leaked by a hacker entity called the Shadow Brokers in April. The code is believed to have been developed by the NSA for the purposes of cyber warfare, but has allegedly fallen into the wrong hands.

The Petya cyberattack, on its part, has turned out to be a major economic challenge and has entailed significant operational losses for businesses around the globe, and also might have affected the security systems at the nuclear disaster site in Chernobyl, Ukraine.

"Your files are no longer accessible because they have been encrypted," the Petya ransomware says, demanding $300 in Bitcoin cryptocurrency for the access to computers in a network. The Petya-caused turmoil continued on Wednesday June 28, thus far having affected computer systems and operation of such major businesses as container ship operator Maersk, real estate branch of the French bank BNP Paribas, a Cadbury confectionary facility in Australia, Russia's oil giant Rosneft and industrial metals producer Evraz, and a handful of Ukrainian banks and governmental institutions.

"We can confirm that Maersk IT systems are down across multiple sites and business units due to a cyber-attack," Maersk, based in Copenhagen. Denmark, twitted. "We continue to assess the situation."

The Petya attack was first reported in Ukraine, hence the Russian-Ukrainian name for the ransomware, with many Ukrainian banks experiencing cash dispenser shutdowns, the work of many governmental offices paralysed, state-owned power supply company experiencing disruptions. Kyiv's underground rail system and airports were also hit by the cyberattack, whilst the radiation security systems of Chernobyl were down as well, causing workers to manually measure the radiation levels on site.

Next, the New Jersey-based food producer Mondelez, the aforementioned Maersk, the law firm DLA Piper, and hospitals in Pittsburgh, PA reported being attacked.

Kaspersky cybersecurity firm said that the ongoing attack is "a new ransomware that has not been seen before," despite the parallels that Petya draws with the WannaCry virus. The "NotPetya" malware, Kaspersky said, hit 2,000 targets in Russia, Ukraine, Poland, France, Italy, the UK, Germany and the US, which might mean that the businesses and governments across the globe might be experiencing more than one coordinated cyberattacks at once.

The attack is "a bit like a flu epidemic in winter," Nicolas Duvinage, director of the French military cybersecurity agency said. "We will get many of these viral attack waves in coming months."

Cyberattacks are becoming an increasingly prominent risk to business activity, adding to the intensified political woes that have entailed large-scale hacks over the past 2-3 years. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that there is no international coordination on tackling such challenges, meaning that cybersecurity will add to business expenditures in the coming years as governmental anti-hacker agencies are not always able to prevent the multi-million losses that such viruses might do in damages to the private sector of the economy.

"The international cyberattack hit our non-bank subsidiary, Real Estate. The necessary measures have been taken to rapidly contain the attack," BNP Paribas, the French bank, said.

In Russia, oil giant Rosneft was hit by the attack, but, contrary to the earlier reports, oil production was not interrupted because the disruptive effects of the ransomware were offset by the company's backup systems. Still, Rosneft said, its systems sustained "serious consequences."

One of the interesting aspects of the Petya attack is that the malware targeted primarily the Microsoft Windows-powered computers, blocking access to the hard drives by encrypting and/or overwriting the files. Typically, a solution in ransomware situations is backup recovery, but nonetheless, the computer networks affected are forced to idle for hours. In the absence or proper international coordination on cybersecurity between governmental agencies, private-sector entities will have to ramp up their cybersecurity investment, which is becoming another prominent liability and a burden to business activity and economic growth.