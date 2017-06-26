People Are Spending 45 Billion Hours a Month Staring at YouTube

Register
    The search engine Google, which also operate and own the video sharing service YouTube, have claimed that the future of humanity is in a downward spiral after shedding light on users' viewing habits.

    YouTube's CEO Susan Wojcicki said that 1.5 billion logged-in viewers visit YouTube every single month. 

    "That's the equivalent of one in every five people around the world! And how much do those people watch? On average, our viewers spend over an hour a day watching YouTube on mobile devices alone," she said.

    ​When you break this down, that means that within one month people will spend at least 45 billion hours staring at YouTube, and that just refers to the logged-in people on mobile devices. There are also those who look at YouTube via Facebook videos, and people who log on using desktops and laptops.

    And according to Wojcicki, things are about to change, for the worse, with the arrival of a new feature that will no doubt bring further people to become addicted to their mobiles or laptops.

    "Last year, we announced a new sharing feature that lets you share videos right from the YouTube app. In a couple weeks, it'll be available in Latin America and then throughout the US soon after that," Wojcicki added.

    ​This means that even more time will be spent on YouTube and even more advertising dollars will be heading Google's way.

    As Facebook announce that they plan to develop an app for video creators, and the social media site start to throw more resources behind video efforts, it's clear that the sheer amount of time spent engaging with a service is a constant metric and one that YouTube is keen to keep exploiting. 

