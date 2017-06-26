Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland Sign Russian Nuclear Reactor Memo

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) — The memorandum was signed by the Visegrad Group's V4G4 Center of Excellence and Russia's Rosatom state atomic energy corporation.

The construction of MBIR started in the city of Dimitrovgrad in late 2015 on the site of the Research Institute of Atomic Reactors, which houses eight research reactors.

Documents provided by Rosatom at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this month set the MBIR's construction date of 2022.