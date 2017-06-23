Register
14:53 GMT +323 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Operation

    Italian Scientist Plans to Transplant Human Head in China

    CC0 / /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 5210

    Italian neurosurgeon Sergio Canavero prepares to expand the horizons of medical science, and possibly to test the limits of ethics, as his human head transplantation project enters into its final stage.

    Surgeons during an operation on removing a malignant tumor
    © Sputnik/ Varvara Gert'e
    Indian Doctors Conduct Country's First-Ever Uterus Transplantation
    The ambitious undertaking, known as Project Heaven, is expected to culminate in December 2017.

    Two years ago, when Professor Canavero first announced his project to the world, the scientific community regarded his theories with skepticism. However, thousands of medical researchers and doctors around the globe became fascinated by the neurosurgeon’s ambition, and now it appears that Project Heaven may finally become reality.

    The surgery is expected to be conducted in China by a team of surgeons led by Dr Xiaoping Ren, whom Professor Canavero will be assisting.

    It should also be noted that since the project is bankrolled by the Chinese government, the surgery will be conducted on a Chinese national, whose identity hasn’t yet been disclosed, and not on Russian volunteer Valery Spiridonov as it was originally intended.

    As Canavero explained to Sputnik Italia, his team published their proof of principle research, conducted in collaboration with Rice University, last September.

    "Our research confirmed that the mice that had their spinal cords severed just like during head transplantation regained their ability to move. Thanks to an advanced type of polyethylene glycol (PEG) used during such surgery, the area where the cut was made regains the ability to conduct neural impulses within 24 hours. A dog that got its spinal cord cut and then restored using PEG was able to run within three weeks of the surgery," he said.

    According to Canavero, back then his critics argued that this early research did not provide enough statistical data, and that it was necessary to prove that new nerve fibers formed at the area where the spinal cord was cut.

    Professor Sergio Canavero
    © AP Photo/ Scott Heppell
    Professor Sergio Canavero

    In order to address these concerns, in January Canavero’s team published new research which involved the immunohistochemistry process.

    "In order to accumulate enough statistical data we used large rats as test subjects, employing the diffusion tensor imaging which allows for the examining of a test animal’s nerve fibers without necessitating the prior euthanization of the creature. The test animals were divided into two groups: we used a placebo during surgery on rats from group one, and PEG with rats from group two. A month after the surgery, the rats from group two could move while the rats from group one couldn’t. Later we repeated this experiment on dogs and achieved similar results. Therefore, we can now say that mice, rats and dogs that had their spinal cords cut can regain the ability to move," Dr. Canavero explained.

    He also confirmed that the Chinese government insisted on a Chinese surgeon taking charge of the head transplantation procedure, so in April Canavero announced that he’ll be assisting Dr Xiaoping Ren during this historic surgery.

    "There’s not much time left, and in October you’ll learn some sensational news," Professor Canavero said.

    Related:

    Teen Dances in a Hospital Bed to Celebrate Successful Heart Transplant
    Once You Go White... Black Man Receives Penis Transplant, Plans to Tattoo It
    Maine Man Loses Chance at Kidney Transplant for Smoking Medical Marijuana
    Tags:
    surgery, breakthrough, transplantation, head, Xiaoping Ren, Sergio Canavero, Italy, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Robot Manners Cartoon
    Robot Butlers, Here We Come!
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok