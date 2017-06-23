BANGKOK (Sputnik) — The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission wants the companies to register in line with the rules adopted earlier this week, the body’s vice chair Natee Sukolrat said, as cited by the Bangkok Post.

By opening offices in Thailand and registering them as legal entities Thai authorities want to make foreign providers of over-the-top services (OTT) subject to corporate income tax and improve troubleshooting.

The NBTC vice chief said the regulator was weighing measures to curb the companies’ advertising if they fail to take action by July 22. He reportedly ruled out shutting the social networking and entertainment services as it is against local users’ interests.