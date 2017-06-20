US Navy Awards Nearly Half a Billion Dollars for Advanced Digital Network

"DRS Laurel Technologies, Leidos, SAIC and Serco Inc., are each being awarded a contract for Automated Digital Network System (ADNS) Increment III production units and supplies in support of the tactical wide area network (WAN) component of the naval communications system, providing surface ship, submarine, airborne, tactical-shore and shore-based WAN gateway services management," the release said.
"The estimated cumulative value of the multiple award contracts is $492,400,000."
ADNS Increment III will increase efficiency by converting to Internet Protocol-based voice, video, and data transmission using higher bandwidth provided by newer satellite communications systems, according to the release.
