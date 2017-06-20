US Navy Awards Nearly Half a Billion Dollars for Advanced Digital Network

© AFP 2017/ US NAVY Raytheon Receives Over $652Mln to Provide US Navy, Allies With Aegis Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Four defense contractors will split a $492 million from the US Navy to provide a tactical wide area network that uses higher bandwidth from a new satellite communications system orbiting the Earth, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"DRS Laurel Technologies, Leidos, SAIC and Serco Inc., are each being awarded a contract for Automated Digital Network System (ADNS) Increment III production units and supplies in support of the tactical wide area network (WAN) component of the naval communications system, providing surface ship, submarine, airborne, tactical-shore and shore-based WAN gateway services management," the release said.

"The estimated cumulative value of the multiple award contracts is $492,400,000."

ADNS Increment III will increase efficiency by converting to Internet Protocol-based voice, video, and data transmission using higher bandwidth provided by newer satellite communications systems, according to the release.