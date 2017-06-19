China's Zhongxing-9A Satellite Fails to Reach Orbit Due to Rocket Failure

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov Russia to Equip New Infantry Vehicles With Satellite Communications System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The CASC added that the solar panels and communication antenna of the satellite have been deployed and the satellite system is in normal working conditions. The cause of the failure is under investigation.

"On June 19, 2017, China launched the Zhongxing-9A broadcasting satellite aboard the Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. A malfunction of the third phase of the carrier rocket prevented the satellite from entering its preset orbit," the statement said.

Zhongxing-9A was set to become China's first direct-to-Home (DTH) television satellite providing television services to small dish antennas on the mainland as well as Taiwan.

Long March 3B has been launched nearly 40 times with two failures on record.