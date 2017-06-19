Register
15:23 GMT +319 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Artificial Intelligence

    Forget Atomic Bomb, Here's What Could Become the Next Super Weapon

    CC0 / /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 24720

    The new super weapon of the 21st century will not be an atomic or thermonuclear bomb, but self-learning artificial intelligence systems, which are already being developed by the world's leading powers, according to French futurist Jean-Christophe Bonn.

    During a press conference in Kaspersky Lab, dedicated to the festival “Kaspersky Geek Picnic,” Bonn said that Nelson Mandela wrote in 1995 that the main weapon of the 21st century would be education and that it would replace nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction of the 20th century.

    “To me it seems that it will be artificial intelligence systems. For their function, unlike an atomic bomb, there is no need for uranium, or factories or other hard-to-reach materials. Only silicon and electricity are needed,” the French researcher said.

    Artificial intelligence
    © Photo: Pixabay
    New Elon Musk Venture Aims to Merge the Human Brain With Artificial Intelligence
    Talking about what makes artificial intelligence (AI) a super weapon, the scientist said that the creation and development of artificial intelligence systems couldn’t be traced.

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other nuclear departments can trace signs of uranium, plutonium and other radionuclides next to secret objects, say in North Korea or Iran but they cannot trace AI.

    Therefore, the emergence of such a "super weapon" will be extremely difficult or even impossible to predict.

    “Politicians and representatives of the security agencies of France, Israel and many other countries deny that they are developing similar systems for conducting cyber war. Is that really so, we cannot check. But, it seems to me, these developments are being carried out and this is the main strategic task for most leading powers,” Bonn said.

    If such a powerful weapon could already be created, what would stop countries from using it?

    According to Anton Shingarev, vice president of Kaspersky Lab, the NATO countries consider cyber attacks equivalent to physical attacks and reserve the right to respond to such a threat in any way they want.

    In addition, cyber weapons will make attackers vulnerable also because today’s modern industrial and military facilities use similar equipment, operating according to similar principles and are connected to the same global network. 

    Accordingly, the victim of a cyber attack can analyze and respond in a similar way. For now, at least, that makes such attacks at a state level quite meaningless.

    Related:

    Access Denied: US Mulls Blocking Chinese Investment in Artificial Intelligence
    Dubai to Use Artificial Intelligence in Government Services, Public Sector
    Rise of the Machines: Artificial Intelligence Devices Develop a Private Language
    Google's Artificial Intelligence Detects Cancer Faster Than Doctors
    Facebook Wants Artificial Intelligence to Help Prevent Suicides
    Tags:
    weapon, technology, artificial intelligence, interview, IAEA, NATO, Kaspersky Lab, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Respite Between Battles: Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok