MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The exhibition gathers global participants of the aviation market, who demonstrate the latest projects and technological innovations. The first four days of the show will be reserved for trade visitors and followed by three days open to the general public.

The show will be attended by delegations from dozens of countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Russia will be presented by 25 companies, including Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG, Rosoboronexport, Russian Helicopters, State Space Company Roscosmos, Sukhoi Aviation Holding Company, Ilyushin Aviation Complex and others.