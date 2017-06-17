Russia Resumes Construction of High-Speed Hydrofoil Ship Kometa

HERAKLION (Sputnik) — Russia is resuming the construction of a high-speed hydrofoil craft of the Kometa type and will be ready to export the vessel, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told Sputnik on Friday.

He was speaking on Crete after a meeting of a Russian-Greek commission on economic, industrial, scientific and technological cooperation, where he was asked if Kometa was being exported to Greece. Greece bought high-speed craft from Russia 30 years ago.

"There are no sales yet, but the production of Kometas has been launched again," Sokolov said.