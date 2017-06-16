'Big Day': Russia's Sberbank Successfully Tests Drone to Deliver Cash (PHOTO)

“This is a big day in the life of Sberbank’s cash delivery system. Today our special drone delivered cash from our cash handling center to a cash-in-transit van at a speed of about 180 kilometers an hour,” Khasis wrote on Facebook.

He added that the UAV had covered a distance of about 10 kilometers, and that more such tests will follow.

In late May, one of Sberbank’s deputy chairmen, Stanislav Kuznetsov, told reporters that, despite existing legal hurdles, experiments using drones to deliver cash to Sberbank branches could start this summer in Tatarstan.

In 2016, Sberbank’s President German Gref said the bank wanted to do away with plastic cards in the near future. In a couple of years, the bank wants to introduce ATMs using voice and image recognition.

Sberbank is Russia’s largest bank with 16,000 branches throughout the country located across 11 time zones and employs 260,000 people.