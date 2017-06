© Photo: Pixabay Russian Economy Ministry Urges Businesses to Explore Chinese Meat Market

HARBIN (Sputnik) — Russia's state industrial corporation Rostec has offered China to work together on a new engine for long-range planes based on the next-gen PD-14 turbofan engine, a Rostec director told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have offered to the Chinese to work together on an engine for a long-range plane based on the PD-14 engine," Viktor Kladov, Rostec director for international cooperation, said.

Speaking at the 4th China-Russia EXPO show, Kladov said the company hoped to have a prototype of the new engine by 2020. The economic and trade fair is hosted by the northern Chinese city of Harbin on June 16-19.