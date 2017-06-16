Register
16 June 2017
    Cables connect server racks

    US Seeks 50-Fold Boost in Supercomputer Power With $258Mln Project

    © AP Photo/ Martial Trezzini
    Tech
    15611

    The US Department of Energy announced that six US technology companies will share $258 million in an attempt to develop the world’s first exascale supercomputer.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Six US technology companies will share $258 million in an attempt to develop the world’s first exascale supercomputer, a machine capable of performing at least one quadrillion calculations per second, the US Department of Energy announced in a press release on Thursday.

    "The department's funding for this program is supporting R&D in three areas — hardware technology, software technology, and application development — with the intention of delivering at least one exascale-capable system by 2021," the release stated.

    The $258 million in funding will be allocated over a three-year period, with companies providing additional funding amounting to at least 40 percent of the project cost, bringing the total investment to at least $430 million, the release explained.

    Cursor
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Gotcha! How Computer Mouse Movements Betray Liars With 90% Accuracy
    The project involves leading US technology firms: Advanced Micro Devices, Cray, Hewlett Packard, International Business Machines (IBM), Intel and NVIDIA, the release noted.

    Exascale refers to a machine capable of performing a quadrillion, or 1,000,000,000,000,000,000, calculations per second.

    The press release noted that exascale systems will be at least 50 times faster than the nation’s most powerful computers today, and that global competition for this technological dominance is fierce.

    The most powerful supercomputer in the United States — the Titan system at Oak Ridge National Laboratory — ranks third behind two systems in China, according to the release.

    China recently announced plans to complete the world’s first exascale supercomputer prototype by the end of 2017, according to published reports.

    Tags:
    computer, United States
