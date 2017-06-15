Automated Driving Achievable by 2025: Industry Insiders

Smart cars are a hit at the ongoing Shanghai Asian Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where science and technology companies gather to display products and ideas in areas such as the Internet of Things, 3-D printing, robotics and wearable devices.

© REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook General Motors Completes First Mass Test Fleet of Self-Driving Vehicles

With the inexorable growth of international cooperation, insiders say the auto industry faces significant changes. On May 31, German technology company Continental signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Baidu, with the goal of establishing a comprehensive strategic cooperation in the areas of automated driving, connected vehicles and intelligent mobility services.

Elmar Degenhart, Continental's chief executive, said collaboration with Baidu would enable his company to work on core technologies like batteries, machinery and electronic controls.

On June 1, German auto supplier Bosch announced a plan to team up with Baidu to strengthen cooperation on intelligent transportation. Dirk Hoheisel, a member of Bosch's management board, said the two companies will make full use of their technologies and experience in order to promote smart mobility.

On the same day, China's Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC Group) and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC Motor) signed a cooperative agreement with Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG. Volkswagen AG and JAC Motor announced that they will set up a joint venture to produce electric vehicles. Xu Heyi, chairman of BAIC, said the partnership would combine the strategies of "Made in China 2025" and German Industrie 4.0.

This article was originally published in the Global Times.