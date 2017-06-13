Register
22:59 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    This montage of New Horizons images shows Jupiter and its volcanic moon Io.

    King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System

    © NASA. /Johns Hopkins University
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 2910

    A new study from an international team of astronomers has dated Jupiter for the first time, and their findings suggest that the Gas Giant is the oldest planet in the solar system.

    Dating a celestial object isn't too difficult, so long as you have a sample of it. The Earth is about 4.543 billion years old, for instance. Jupiter, meanwhile is about 4.599 billion years old, making it 56 million years older than the Earth.

    But no human has ever set foot on Jupiter, nor has any spacecraft. This forced the scientists to think of a different technique for establishing the monster planet's birthday. "We do not have any samples from Jupiter (in contrast to other bodies like the Earth, Mars, the moon and asteroids)," said study lead Thomas Kruijer. "In our study, we use isotope signatures of meteorites (which are derived from asteroids) to infer Jupiter's age."

    This composite image provided by NASA on Thursday, June 30, 2016 shows auroras on the planet Jupiter. This image produced by NASA using a photograph captured by the Hubble Space Telescope in spring 2014, and ultraviolet observations of the auroras in 2016.
    © AP Photo/ ESA/Hubble
    Not So Great Anymore: Jupiter’s Red Spot Shrinks to Smallest Size Ever

    They discovered two iron meteorites that formed in the early universe, each from different nebular clouds. One formed about 4.599 billion years ago, the other 4.596 billion years ago. "Our measurements show that the growth of Jupiter can be dated using the distinct genetic heritage and formation times of meteorites," Kruijer said.

    What caused this 30 million year gap? According to Kruijer, the creation of a new world. 

    "The most plausible mechanism for this efficient separation is the formation of Jupiter, opening a gap in the disc (a plane of gas and dust from stars) and preventing the exchange of material between the two reservoirs," he said in a statement. "Jupiter is the oldest planet of the solar system, and its solid core formed well before the solar nebula gas dissipated, consistent with the core accretion model for giant planet formation."

    Artist’s concept of the Juno spacecraft at Jupiter
    © NASA. JPL-Caltech
    All Eyes on Jupiter: NASA Probe Beams Back Dazzling Images of Gas Giant (PHOTOS)

    Assuming that it's accurate, this dating will be a valuable tool in our understanding of how the early solar system formed. For instance, isotope analysis found that Jupiter's solid core formed with the first nebular cloud, only 1 million years after the start of the solar system. The core accreted gas quickly, preventing large amounts of material from slipping into the inner solar system — hence why Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars are all small planets and our solar system lacks large, rocky super-Earths. 

    By the time the second nebular cloud formed, Jupiter was already 50 times as massive as modern-day Earth, according to the team's model.

    Astronomers had already believed Jupiter and Saturn to be quite old, forming between 4.599 and 4.59 billion years ago, which caused the nebula around the young sun to dissipate. But this new research has dated Jupiter more accurately, placing it at the older end of the range.

    Related:

    'A Whole New Jupiter': NASA's Juno Probe Finds Earth-Size Cyclones on Gas Giant
    ‘Great Cold Spot’ Twice the Size of Mars Found on Jupiter
    Secret Agents on Jupiter: Why Did the CIA Hire a Legendary Psychic?
    Space Oddity: Waters Found on Hot Jupiter Exoplanet
    Hydrogen Cloud Found Around Jupiter’s Moon
    Tags:
    nebula, astronomy, space, Solar System, Jupiter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok