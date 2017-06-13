General Motors Completes First Mass Test Fleet of Self-Driving Vehicles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — General Motors stated in a press release on Tuesday that it completed its first mass production of self-driving test vehicles.
"General Motors today announced that it completed production of 130 Chevrolet Bolt EV test vehicles equipped with its next generation of self-driving technology at its Orion Assembly Plant located in Orion Township, Michigan," the release stated.
General Motors already has more than 50 self-driving Bolt EVs distributed as testing fleets throughout the US states of California, Arizona and Michigan, the release stated.
Since June 2016, the company has been testing Chevrolet Bolt EVs equipped with self-driving technology on public roads in San Francisco, California and Scottsdale, Arizona, the release noted.
