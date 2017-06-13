Register
03:16 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Chemotherapy is administered to a cancer patient.

    Groundbreaking Cancer Treatment Fast-Tracked to Market by US Drug Agency

    © AP Photo/ Gerry Broome
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 2010

    The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved cancer treatment drug Keytruda for all types of cancer carrying a specific genetic feature, or biomarker, even before the treatment had passed all standard testing.

    Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    ‘Monstrous’ Sanctions Imposed: Syrian Children Battling Cancer in Dire Need of Medication
    The federal agency in charge of protecting public health through the regulation of consumable consumer products has approved pembrolizumab, which goes under the brand name Keytruda, for the treatment of a wide range of cancers, following a short study in which 86 patients showed very promising results.

    This is the first time in history the FDA has approved a drug based not on its effect on a specific tissue, but based on its effect on a specific genetic sequence.

    "Until now, the FDA has approved cancer treatments based on where in the body the cancer started — for example, lung or breast cancers," said Richard Pazdur, acting director of the Office of Hematology and Oncology Products at the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence. "We have now approved a drug based on a tumor's biomarker without regard to the tumor's original location."

    Under normal circumstances, drug makers test their potential cures on a specific organ or tissue before seeking approval from the FDA. Initially developed for the treatment of melanoma, Keytruda has already received several approvals from the Agency, starting in 2014. In 2015, Keytruda made a name for itself when it cured former US President Jimmy Carter's brain tumor.

    This time, Keytruda was given to a group of patients who suffered from advanced forms of different types of cancer, including strains affecting the pancreas, prostate, uterus and bones. The results were exceptional, as tumors in 66 patients shrank significantly. In 18 cases the tumors disappeared and haven't returned, according to a study published in Science.

    Cancer Weapons
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    Bolivia Leader Plans to Build 3 Nuclear Medicine Centers to Fight Cancer
    The study had no control group, and Keytruda did not undergo more detailed tests, but the FDA approved it almost immediately thanks to the outstanding results.

    The patients all carried genetic mutations that scientists refer to as "microsatellite instability-high" (MSI-H) or "mismatch repair deficient" (dMMR). This means their forms of cancer affected the body's built-in ability to repair DNA in a damaged cell. Keytruda targets the human immune system in general, helping it identify and attack the cancer cells that tumors are made of.

    "To finally see now proof that targeting the immune system improves the situation and doesn't necessarily correlate with one specific cancer… that's a really powerful message," says Dr. Jack Jacoub, a medical oncologist and director of thoracic oncology at MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.

    "The FDA doesn't take these kinds of things lightly," he said. "The data was so good, they had to approve it."

    The approval of Keytruda is likely to change the way drugs are tested and approved in general, experts say, as this demonstrates that a cure for cancer must not necessarily be bound to a specific organ. This promises to speed up the treatment progress significantly, experts point out.

    Related:

    Thyroid Cancer Plagues Fukushima Evacuees, But Officials Deny Radiation to Blame
    Syrian Cancer Patients Suffer From Lack of Medications Under Western Sanctions
    US Researchers Identify New Way to Slow Cancer Development
    'Get on Your Bike': Cycling to Work Can Halve Cancer and Heart Disease Risk
    Tags:
    cure, treatment, cancer, Keytruda, FDA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok