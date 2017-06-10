EPICENTER: Dota 2 Tournament Kicks Off in Moscow (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

The EPICENTER tournament has attracted thousands of viewers who came to watch the world's ten best teams fight for the $500,000 prize pool.

The group stage held on June 4-7 determined which teams would enter the grand finale. The play-off features six teams.

EPICENTER tournament kicks off © Sputnik/ Vitaly Belousov

The second- and third-place teams in groups played on Friday.

You can watch the best moments from Friday quarterfinals below.

On Saturday the winners of the quarterfinals are set to fight against the group winners in semifinals.

On the sidelines of the tournament, a cosplay contest with a prize pool of 200,000 rubles (approximately $3,500) is held as a part of EPICENTER.

© Sputnik/ Vitaly Belousov Cosplay contestants at EPICENTER: Dota 2 tournament

The opening ceremony on Sunday will be followed by a spectacular match and the cosplay show final.