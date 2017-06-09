Register
06:49 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Empty desks in a classroom

    AI Robot Barely Passes China's Gaokao Math Test

    Cali4beach
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 11310

    A home-made artificial intelligence (AI) robot Wednesday, without access to the internet or any other resources, narrowly passed the national college entrance examination's math test.

    Wednesday is the first day of China's 2017 college entrance exam.

    Shadow
    © Flickr/ Hernán Piñera
    Japanese Science Exam Goes Viral After Teacher Forgets Laws of Physics

    The robot, AI-Maths, took the tests in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, the paper.cn reported Thursday.

    Finishing in 22 and 10 minutes on two versions of the test, it respectively scored 105/150 and 100/150. Standard time for the test is two hours.

    The robot is developed by Chengdu-based technology company Zhun Xing Yun Xue, which is under Bigdata Processing Center Suzhou Research Institute, Tsinghua University.

    Lin Hui, Zhun Xing Yun Xue CEO, showed his dissatisfaction with the results. "Given another hour, the result will improve by at least ten points," he said.

    The ultimate goal of the robot is to get 120 to 130 points on the test, an expert involved in the project told the paper.cn.

    This article was originally published in the Global Times.

    Related:

    Two Years, 17 Days, From a Stroke: New AI Can Predict When You’ll Die
    Do Not Pass Go: Human Go Grandmaster Trounced by Google-Developed AI Player
    Human Go Champion Loses First Game in Series to Google’s Deep Learning AI
    'Protect the Innocent, Uphold the Law': How UK Jobs Are Going to AI and Robots
    Next-Gen Naughty: AI App to Customize ‘Engaging’ Robot Sex
    Tags:
    robot, Artificial Intelligence, test, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok