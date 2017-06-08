Register
18:41 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The International Space Station (ISS) uses a modular design first perfected by Soviet engineers in the 1980s.

    To Be or Not to Be: At 20 ISS Goes Strong, But for How Long?

    © Flickr/ NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center Follow
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 9410

    The International Space Station has become a genuinely global project proving that despite political differences, economic problems and social changes countries can work in concert sharing experience, overcoming problems and finding compromises.

    That said, even top space energy representatives taking part in this year’s international conference on space exploration (GLEX-2017) found it hard to say whether the ISS will be able to live past 2024.

    China says that the space station it is going to build before 2022 will be available to all countries to work on, but the countries participating in the ISS project hope they will be able to extend the life of the orbital outpost, albeit for a limited period of time.

    International Space Station
    CC0 / /
    NASA Not Planning to Withdraw From ISS Program Before 2024 – Official
    The International Space Station (ISS), whose construction began on November 20, 1998, is a manned multirole orbital research facility that regularly receives Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronauts and other foreign astronauts.

    The ISS program involves 14 countries – the United States, Russia, Japan, Canada, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, France, Spain, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. Other participants have also included the United Kingdom and Brazil, although they later left the program.

    ISS mission control is exercised from two mission control centers: Mission Control Center at Korolyov in the Moscow Region; and NASA's Mission Control Center at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

    Over 200 people from 15 countries have since worked aboard the space outpost. In 2016, Roscosmos and NASA agreed to extend the station’s service life until 2024.

    Transformation is the way to go

    The head of the Italian space agency, Roberto Battiston, sees the successful joint construction of the International Space Station as an example of fruitful cooperation by states that should not be underestimated.

    Battiston said that transforming the ISS as a whole or in part into a simulator of the life on Mars could be one way of giving it a new lease on life.

    He argued that this would extend the station’s service in orbit while, simultaneously creating almost ideal conditions for training cosmonauts for future missions to Mars.

    Cost-cutting 

    Japan too believes that the ISS should be allowed to continue as a platform for low-orbit scientific experiments, but insists that its operational costs must be slashed.

    “There are many options on the table about what is going to happen after 2024. We could take the ISS off the orbit, but we could also let it fly on, but its running costs must go down, JAXA representative Naoki Sato told Sputnik.

    He added that the international community needs to go ahead with low-orbit experiments, though not necessarily by using the ISS.

    “This could be a modified ISS, a different station of something like that,” Mr. Sato said.

    Privatization

    Then Roscosmos’ executive director Sergei Krikalev suggested adding private firms to the list of state-owned companies which currently operate the International State Station.

    “I believe that the ISS will fly on because it is so expensive and well-built. I think that the end of the day we should see the role of state organizations being diminished and more private companies joining in,” Krikalev noted.
    Looking for new options

    The European Space Agency’s Director General Johann-Dietrich Woerner spoke in favor of a new project for low-orbit space research.

    Roscosmos cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Filippov
    Expedition With Russian, American Cosmonauts Launches From Baikonur to the ISS (VIDEO)
    “I think the ISS will possibly exist until 2029, but its time is running out and we will have to come up with something new. I believe that for the low orbit we need something private companies should have access to, something we could get to and back faster and cheaper,” Woerner said in an interview with Sputnik.

    NASA’s senior advisor for research and space operations Kathleen Laurini said that the ISS was able to stay in orbit for another 10 years.

    She added that the exploration of the Earth’s low orbit was a fledgling area of 3conomic development that before scrapping the ISS people need to have commercial research platforms in place there.

    “We will keep the ISS in orbit before we find genuinely efficient means of a smooth transition for all low-orbit users,” Laurini emphasized.

    The ISS program focuses on fundamental medical-biological research, the manufacture of hi-tech materials and biological substances, studies on the human body on long-duration space missions, fundamental microgravity research, astrophysical research, studying the Earth's atmosphere, and building large space structures for various research projects and interplanetary missions.

    Related:

    NASA Not Planning to Withdraw From ISS Program Before 2024 – Official
    Expedition With Russian, American Cosmonauts Launches From Baikonur to the ISS
    Tags:
    private companies, low orbit, service life, ISS, extension, research, Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Roscosmos, European Space Agency (ESA), NASA, Johann-Dietrich Woerner, Cathleen Laurini, Naoki Sato, Roberto Battiston, Sergei Krikalev, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok