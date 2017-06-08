Register
14:07 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A NASA security helicopter flies by the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building

    Space Oddity Spurs Interest as NASA Sees Highest Number of Applicants in Decades

    © AP Photo/ Paul Kizzle
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    Successful tests and projects undertaken by private-sector aerospace companies, most prominently SpaceX, have inspired a resurgence in public interest in space exploration, with NASA having received its largest amount of applications to become an astronaut in about 40 years.

    International Space Station
    CC0 / /
    NASA Not Planning to Withdraw From ISS Program Before 2024 – Official
    Kristian Rouz – The US is bound to expand its space exploration activity, supported by both the increases in federal budget spending on aerospace, and the resurgence in popular interest in outer space.

    The US space agency selected 12 new astronauts from the record highest 18,300 applications filed last year, compared to the previous all-time high of 8,000 applications filed in 1978.

    On Wednesday, NASA announced that 12 new members will join its pool of active astronauts, bringing their total amount to 56 people, who will soon board the newest spacecraft and lead the next stage of space exploration. The newly-selected astronauts, five women and seven men, albeit being already highly-skilled scientists and aerospace professionals, will undergo an intensive two-year training, designed to prepare them for the challenges they will face working or the Earth’s orbit and beyond.

    US Vice President Mike Pence attended the special event at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX, to welcome the new astronauts, and outline the contours of the Trump administration’s vision of the US’ involvement in space exploration.

    The US currently has only 44 astronauts, mainly because the Space Shuttle program was ended in 2011 and the nation has not launched a single astronaut into space from its territory. The US’ withdrawal from space, accompanied by economic problems in the form of aftershocks of the Great

    X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Air Force
    Secret US Mini-Space Shuttle Returns to Earth
    Recession, had undermined the nation’s confidence in the prospects and benefits of space exploration. It had seemed at some point that the enthusiasm, that once surrounded the tight and highly-competitive Soviet-American ‘space race’ of the 1950s-1980s, has bitten the dust, having become another page in history books.

    Yet, the recent resurgence of public interest in space, motivated by the breakthrough experimentation of SpaceX, the world’s most prominent privately-held aerospace enterprise, has produced the record highest number of applications to become an astronaut. NASA selected from a pool of 18,300 applicants, all of whom had to meet certain demands, such as a Bachelor’s degree in science, technology, engineering, or math, or about 1,000 of hours operating a jet aeroplane, along with physical and mental health requirements.

    NASA has not seen such massive public interest in its activity in about four decades. In 1978, the amount of applications to become astronaut, hit its then-record highest at 8,000, and since then public interest seems to have faded. Despite the Space Shuttle program being launched in 1981, the astounding rise of the financial sector, computer science and entertainment had diverted public attention from space for a long time.

    The situation, however, is changing gradually. Space exploration is no longer dominated by the governmental interest. Moreover, the decline in space exploration entailing the end of the Cold War – on both sides of the former Iron Curtain – whilst reflected the perception of space flights as redundant in both Washington and Moscow, has also created the new exciting opportunities for the private-sector commercial missions to space.

    X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Air Force
    US Air Force’s Mysterious X-37B Space Plane to Head Back Into Orbit on SpaceX Rocket
    SpaceX and Boeing in the US, and Russia’s privately-held enterprise, Dauria Aerospace, are only a few examples of companies, aimed at extracting commercial revenue from space flights. Hence the renewed public interest in space exploration across the globe – rather than being an auxiliary function of each nation’s military-industrial complex, national security and prestige, aerospace is becoming a profitable sector of national economy, like Wall Street or Canary Wharf, in the US and beyond.

    Most likely, some observers have noted, NASA’s 12 new astronauts will end up flying commercial rockets upon the completion of their 2-year training.

    One of the new astronauts, Robb Kulin, is an actual SpaceX launch engineer and senior manager, and his view of the new era in space exploration reflects the shift in perception of aerospace from the secretive activity dominated by national security interest to a process driven by international business cooperation.

    ‘‘Hopefully, one day I actually fly on a vehicle that… I got to design,’’ Kulin said.

    Meanwhile, Vice President Pence, without going too much into detail, said that the Trump administration is committed to increase the federal support for NASA activities.

    “America will lead the way in space once again,” Pence said.

    Vice President also mentioned that the White House will soon reassemble the National Space Council – a governmental agency that determined the direction of the national space program in the 1960s and 1970s, but disbanded in 1993, after the end of the Cold War. The White House, thus, sees space exploration as bound together with national interest, foreign policy goals and international prestige.

    Mars
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Trump's $19.1Bln Space Budget Sustains US Efforts to Land Astronaut on Mars
    Since 2011, when the last Space Shuttle, Atlantis, was decommissioned, American astronauts have flown to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Russian spacecraft together with their Russian colleagues. Albeit the US might come up with their own, possibly commercially feasible – courtesy of SpaceX – alternatives soon, the American aerospace industry is dependent on the imported Russian rocket engines, whilst those currently made in the US do not provide enough power to deliver the necessary amount of cargo into orbit.

    Amid the rapid development of private-sector aerospace companies across the globe, and business-minded cooperation in the field of space exploration, even national governments have adopted a mindset centred on cost-efficiency motivated by fiscal policy considerations.

    The exchange in technology and space exploration-related products is bound to deepen and increase in the coming years as space flights are becoming increasingly multiobjective, including the projected flights to other planets, the ongoing space tourist launches, ISS missions centred on scientific experiments in zero gravity, and many more to come.

    Related:

    Roscosmos Says Cooperation With NASA Unaffected by 'Political Outbursts'
    NASA's Parker Solar Probe to Beam Back 'Priceless Information' About Our Sun
    NASA Probe to Sun to Answer Decades-Old Questions About Stars
    Tags:
    space exploration, SpaceX, International Space Station (ISS), NASA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok