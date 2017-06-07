Register
18:26 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Facial recognition

    Minority Report Becomes Reality: UK Police Make First Facial Recognition Arrest

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 14610

    Automatic Facial Recognition (AFR) technology has been trialed and adopted by law enforcement agencies the world over, and now South Wales authorities have apprehend a wanted man using the innovation - the first force in the UK to do so. However, while making life easier for police, AFR has potentially troubling implications for individual privacy.

    South Wales Police didn't provide much in the way of detail about the arrest, although it follows an announcement by the force in April that they intended to scan the faces of people at strategic locations in and around Cardiff city center ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, which was played at the Millennium Stadium June 3.

    The arrest is understood to be unconnected to the Champions League, and instead related to an outstanding warrant — it's likely the man's visage was included on the South Wales Police database of custody images, which contains 500,000 mugshots, and was spotted by an AFR-equipped van.

    As with other UK policing jurisdictions, South Wales uses hardware and software provided by NEC, a cybersecurity firm leading development on real-time facial recognition solutions, which has been the technology partner for other UK police AFR trials.

    ​In some UK police districts, facial recognition software has been integrated with closed circuit cameras. The UK is already one of the most spied upon nations in the world, with 5.9 million CCTV devices in the country, approximately one for every 11 citizens. Evidently, British criminals on the run are running out of places to hide.

    However, it's not merely AWOL criminals the South Wales Police — and presumably other forces in the country, and the wider world — are hoping to catch. The force's top brass have previously indicated NEC's AFR technology would support their emphasis on "early intervention" by allowing officers to identify vulnerability, challenge perpetrators, and prevent offenses before they happen.

    While it's unclear how AFR technology could assist in the detection of crimes before they happen, or indeed what powers police have to reprimand or arrest individuals before they've committed a crime, such capabilities will be familiar to fans of the 2002 dystopian science fiction blockbuster Minority Report — and raise a host of ethical and philosophical issues.

    Almost every technology has the capacity for good and evil alike, and AFR applications evidently have many positive potential ends — assisting disaster relief, identifying missing people, and more — but equally obviously have several sinister implications. For the tech to be effective, AFR vans must monitor the faces of all members of the public to check for "matches" — but will the images it takes also be stored?

    It’s very scary how accurate this facial recognition service is. https://t.co/FH2VMLYKPc pic.twitter.com/6oxOTj6OtC

    ​Advocates may argue AFR is the 21st century's answer to fingerprinting, but unlike that previous forensic breakthrough, facial recognition software does not require active individual participation — it can be gathered without a subject even knowing about it.

    This could mean a further hammer blow to anonymity the world over. After all, making it easier to scan crowds, and scanning the faces of the public in perpetuity, would allow authorities to match facial pictures to an individual's wider digital footprint — Facebook account, work profiles, etc. It would also mean groups behaving legally that are nonetheless subject to surveillance by law enforcement, such as protesters, would be far easier to monitor.

    Moreover, as with all technology, laws and regulations lag AFR development. There's currently little legislation covering its deployment by law enforcement anywhere in the world, creating a grey area ripe for abuse — the questions of what rights individuals have regarding facial recognition, and how the technology can be used by police, have so far gone unanswered. Do individuals erroneously suspected of a crime have a right for their faces to be forgotten after acquittal?

    However, it may be of some relief to privacy campaigners that facial recognition databases in the US have been found to be dangerously inaccurate — albeit no relief at all to individuals wrongfully arrested as a result.

    ​According to the Senate Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, around half of all adult Americans, even those who have never committed or been suspected of any crime, have their pictures stored in databases that authorities use to look for criminal suspects.

    Around 80 percent of these photos are taken from sources such as driver's licenses and passports, and have been placed into these databases without the individual's consent. Only one in a thousand images in these databases are accurately labeled, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation itself doesn't believe official recognition algorithms to be accurate — in essence, even if two faces match, it doesn't mean they belong to a single person.

    The software has also been found to incorrectly identify black people more frequently than it does white people.

    Related:

    UK Makes First Arrest Using Controversial Facial Recognition Technology
    Misidentification Problem: FBI's Facial Recognition Program Has Racial, Sex Bias
    Who’s Watching? Oversight Issues Arise as NYPD Seeks Facial Recognition Tech
    FBI Fails to Ensure Privacy, Accuracy When Using Facial Recognition Technology
    Tags:
    policing, prevention, crime, facial recognition, technology, surveillance, Britain, Wales, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok