Lavrov: Russia Hopes to Harmonize Rules of Conduct in Cyberspace With West

KALININGRAD (Russia) (Sputnik) — On Sunday, following a deadly attack on civilians in the UK capital, the country's Prime Minister Theresa May urged the international community to cooperate and control cyberspace more attentively, stating that the Internet is a "safe space" for the planning of terrorist attacks.

"This is the step that life would force to do. I think that we will eventually come to coordination of the rules but it will not be easy enough. [The rules] would allow to overcome a monopoly on control over the Internet, would make such management more transparent, more fair and safe from the point of view of those actors, who would like to use their capabilities to achieve military and political goals, to promote terrorist goals and other forms of organized crime, pornography, pedophilia and so on," Lavrov said, speaking at the university of Russia's northwestern city of Kaliningrad.

The Russian diplomat added that Moscow along with other member states of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) had repeatedly made proposals similar to the ones voiced by May, however the Western nations had not paid a lot of attention to such statements citing freedom of speech.