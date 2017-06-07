Lavrov: Russia Hopes to Harmonize Rules of Conduct in Cyberspace With West

Moscow is hopeful that Russia and the Western countries will agree on a certain code of conduct in the cyberspace to make management of the Internet more transparent and safe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.
KALININGRAD (Russia) (Sputnik) — On Sunday, following a deadly attack on civilians in the UK capital, the country's Prime Minister Theresa May urged the international community to cooperate and control cyberspace more attentively, stating that the Internet is a "safe space" for the planning of terrorist attacks.
"This is the step that life would force to do. I think that we will eventually come to coordination of the rules but it will not be easy enough. [The rules] would allow to overcome a monopoly on control over the Internet, would make such management more transparent, more fair and safe from the point of view of those actors, who would like to use their capabilities to achieve military and political goals, to promote terrorist goals and other forms of organized crime, pornography, pedophilia and so on," Lavrov said, speaking at the university of Russia's northwestern city of Kaliningrad.
The Russian diplomat added that Moscow along with other member states of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) had repeatedly made proposals similar to the ones voiced by May, however the Western nations had not paid a lot of attention to such statements citing freedom of speech.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)