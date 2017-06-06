Xi: China Attaches Importance to Peaceful Space Exploration, Eager to Cooperate

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China calls for peaceful use of space and seeks international cooperation in this field, China's President Xi Jinping said Tuesday in the address to the participants of the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) 2017.

"China has historically attached importance to the space exploration and scientific technological innovations. China is ready to strengthen cooperation with all countries in the world; peacefully study, explore and use space, so that the results of space researches contribute to a better future of humanity," the address, which was presented by Vice President Li Yuanchao, read.

GLEX is an annual event held since 2012, which gathers representatives from scientific circles, government, and industry. This year the conference is taking place in China's capital of Beijing and will last through Thursday.

The conference is co-organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), and focuses on current challenges in the field of space exploration.