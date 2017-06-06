Xi: China Attaches Importance to Peaceful Space Exploration, Eager to Cooperate

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China calls for peaceful use of space and seeks international cooperation in this field, China's President Xi Jinping said Tuesday in the address to the participants of the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) 2017.
"China has historically attached importance to the space exploration and scientific technological innovations. China is ready to strengthen cooperation with all countries in the world; peacefully study, explore and use space, so that the results of space researches contribute to a better future of humanity," the address, which was presented by Vice President Li Yuanchao, read.
The conference is co-organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), and focuses on current challenges in the field of space exploration.
All comments
Show new comments (0)