NSA's Report Claims Russia Attempted Hacking US Voting Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The online publication The Intercept said it was anonymously provided with the document, dated May 5, which detailed the hacking attempt. The outlet independently verified it.

The NSA document did not specify whether the presidential election outcome was affected by the alleged cyberattack, but it indicated that the hackers may have breached the voting system, the publication claimed.

The NSA blamed the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate for the hacking attempt.

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the US presidential campaign, including alleged hacking attempts. The investigation into alleged Russian interference began at the request of the former administration over suspicion that Moscow may have helped sway the election in favor of Donald Trump.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have repeatedly said that Russia had not interfered in the internal affairs of foreign states. Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and intended to deflect actual instances of corruption as well as other pressing domestic cocnerns.