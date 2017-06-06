NSA's Report Claims Russia Attempted Hacking US Voting Systems

The NSA document did not specify whether the presidential election outcome was affected by the alleged cyberattack, but it indicated that the hackers may have breached the voting system, the publication claimed.
The NSA blamed the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate for the hacking attempt.
Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have repeatedly said that Russia had not interfered in the internal affairs of foreign states. Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and intended to deflect actual instances of corruption as well as other pressing domestic cocnerns.
