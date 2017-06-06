Register
09:04 GMT +306 June 2017
    Children watch their mother vote during the U.S. general election in Greenville, North Carolina, US on November 8, 2016.

    NSA's Report Claims Russia Attempted Hacking US Voting Systems

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Drake
    A top-secret document by the US National Security Agency (NSA) claims that Russia conducted a cyberattack against a voting software supplier while also attempting to hack more than 100 election officials several days before the US presidential election in November, US media reported on Monday.

    A copy of the March 30 edition of The Times newspaper with the headline May threat to EU terror pact is pictured outside 10 Downing Street in central London on March 30, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Justin TALLIS
    'Cheap Parlor Tricks': Russia's UK Embassy Lambasts The Times for Using Putin Pic in Hacking Story
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The online publication The Intercept said it was anonymously provided with the document, dated May 5, which detailed the hacking attempt. The outlet independently verified it.

    The NSA document did not specify whether the presidential election outcome was affected by the alleged cyberattack, but it indicated that the hackers may have breached the voting system, the publication claimed.

    The NSA blamed the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate for the hacking attempt.

    People on Times Square in New York follow the preliminary results of the US election
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    CIA Considers Russian Involvement in US Election Hacking 'Established Fact'
    The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the US presidential campaign, including alleged hacking attempts. The investigation into alleged Russian interference began at the request of the former administration over suspicion that Moscow may have helped sway the election in favor of Donald Trump.

    Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have repeatedly said that Russia had not interfered in the internal affairs of foreign states. Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and intended to deflect actual instances of corruption as well as other pressing domestic cocnerns.

