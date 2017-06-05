WATCH: US Marine ‘Vaporizes’ Bacon on Rifle Suppressor

US Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 5 Christian Wade demonstrated how a M4 suppressor can get hot… by cooking bacon slices right on the barrel.

"This is about as America as you can get right there," he says as he wraps the meaty delicacy over the weapon.

It took one clip to make the bacon drip with juice and two to fry it beyond edible.

"Vaporized it!" Wade says. "Guess we are not eating today."

According to Wade, the purpose of his videos is to "bust common myths and misconceptions regarding the true physical aspects of Marine Corps weapon systems."

Still, he does not recommend repeating his experiments with standard Marine issue weapons.

"Be careful with your suppressor, it gets hot!" Wade concludes.