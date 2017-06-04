SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Takes Off From Cape Canaveral Carrying Cargo to ISS

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 carrier rocket on Sunday successfully took off from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying cargo on Dragon cargo vehicle to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA wrote.

"LIFTOFF! @SpaceX’s #Dragon cargo vehicle leaves Earth, carrying cargo and science to @Space_Station," NASA posted on its official Twitter account.

​