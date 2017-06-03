Register
03:49 GMT +303 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Death

    Two Years, 17 Days, From a Stroke: New AI Can Predict When You’ll Die

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 2710

    A team of Australian AI researchers have built an artificial intelligence system that can predict whether or not you’ll die soon with 69 percent accuracy simply by looking at images of your organs.

    The AI was built by researchers at the University of Adelaide, who published their findings in the journal Scientific Reports. They showed their program medical images from the chests of 48 different patients. With impressive accuracy, the AI was able to predict whether or not they would die soon.

    The AI found the most success in patients suffering from chronic diseases such as emphysema and heart failure.

    Surgeons during an operation on removing a malignant tumor
    © Sputnik/ Varvara Gert'e
    Google's Artificial Intelligence Detects Cancer Faster Than Doctors

    Like most modern AI programs, the technology is a deep learning program. Also called "limited AI," deep learning programs are able to draw conclusions based on large repositories of data previously fed into them. Impressively, and somewhat unsettlingly, the Adelaide team weren't actually sure what the program was looking at to justify its predictions.

    "Although for this study only a small sample of patients was used, our research suggests that the computer has learned to recognize the complex imaging appearances of diseases, something that requires extensive training for human experts," said lead author Dr. Luke Oakden-Rayner in a press release.

    "Instead of focusing on diagnosing diseases, the automated systems can predict medical outcomes in a way that doctors are not trained to do, by incorporating large volumes of data and detecting subtle patterns."

    Go player Ke Jie of China, third from right, and other participants place pieces on a checkered cube during the opening ceremony of the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Peng Peng
    Human Go Champion Loses First Game in Series to Google’s Deep Learning AI

    Oakden-Rayner also said that this AI could have significant medical applications. Examining the health of an individual organ can be time-consuming, never mind looking at all of them at once. If an AI can determine the health (or lack thereof) of an organ system quickly, it could help doctors create detailed treatment plans.

    "Our research opens new avenues for the application of artificial intelligence technology in medical image analysis, and could offer new hope for the early detection of serious illness, requiring specific medical interventions."

    He said that the next stage of the experiment will be to have the AI analyze the data of tens of thousands of patients.

    A similar AI was developed by researchers at the London Institute of Medical Services, who published in the journal Radiology in January. That AI examined hearts exclusively, and the researchers claimed that it could predict whether or not a patient would die within the next year with 80 percent accuracy (compared to 60 percent accuracy from an average human doctor).

    Related:

    'Protect the Innocent, Uphold the Law': How UK Jobs Are Going to AI and Robots
    Next-Gen Naughty: AI App to Customize ‘Engaging’ Robot Sex
    Can AI Help You? Twitter Testing Bot to Provide Site Support
    All Systems Go: China Spearheads New AI With Chip That Simulates Human Brain
    Facebook Reveals Fake News Spotting Tips, Launches AI Notifier
    Tags:
    medicine, artificial intelligence, AI, University of Adelaide, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok