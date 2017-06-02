Russia on the Way to Adopt New Program on Development of Space Centers

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Komarov said in May that the program had been submitted to the government, and it was expected to keep within the budget not exceeding 340 billion rubles (some $6 billion).

"We are planning to adopt the Federal Targeted Program by September," Komarov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Vostochny, which has been under construction since 2012, is expected to reduce Russia's dependency on the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan. Baikonur is on lease to Russia until 2050.

