Dubai Streets Safer as Police Force Recruits First Ever ‘Robocop’ (VIDEO)

The machine was showcased in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on May 22 at the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference.

Robocop stands just under 6 feet tall, weighs about 220 pounds and speaks six languages. The robot can even salute and shake hands, according to Entrepreneur. Like a good canine companion or compassionate citizen, Brig. Gen. Khalif Nasser al-Razzouqi says Robocop will “aim to assist and help people in the malls or on the street,” in addition to answering tourists’ questions.

Unarmed robots could comprise one-quarter of all Dubai police units if the force hits its stated goal. Some of the benefits to this police force of the future include units never needing sleep, sick leave or time off the clock, al-Razzouqi told Reuters. “These kinds of robots can work 24/7,” he said.

The cost of the robot has not been revealed.

To fight crime, passersby can file a police report on Mr. Robo’s chest, which conveniently doubles as a touch-screen computer interface. Further, the cop’s image recognition abilities allow it to read license plate numbers and detect unattended luggage in busy areas.