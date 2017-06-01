Illegal Streaming Devices Become 'Piracy 3.0'

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — According to McCoy, the users could buy a device that could be bought on a major online marketplace and included pre-installed software or applications that provided illegal access to content.

"Piracy is not a static challenge… If you think of old-fashioned peer-to-peer piracy as 1.0, and then online illegal streaming websites as 2.0, in the audio-visual sector, in particular, we now face challenge number 3.0, which is what I'll call the challenge of illegal streaming devices," McCoy said.

The representative of the MPAA said that this type of piracy was not particularly widespread in Russia yet but had taken on epidemic proportions in other countries.

