Google, who will be moving to Kings Cross, London in 2018, have decided to update their plans for the US$1 billion employee pad which will provide a work space for around 4,500 people.

Documents show that the Google building will have seven to 11 storeys and will include facilities only seen in a five star hotel.

According to an expert, all of this has been done to ensure the health and well-being of staff and to foster the innovation and creativity that defines the organization.

A 300 meter long landscaped roof terrace with areas described as "fields" and "gardens" will also be included.

The architects have also taken into consideration a place where runners can train and walkers can leisurely enjoy tranquil places for rest and relaxation. There will also be a roof top cafe.

A 25 meter swimming pool will form part of a "wellness and fitness center," which will also include a gym, exercise studio and a 32 meter long indoor "multi-use games area" for sports such as basketball, five-a-side football or badminton.

Joe Borrett, director of real estate and construction said that the project was an exciting one.

"We are excited to be able to bring our London Googlers together in one campus, with a new purpose-built building that we've developed from the ground up," Mr. Borrett said in a recent interview."

"Our offices and facilities play a key part in shaping the Google culture, which is one of the reasons we are known for being amongst the best places to work in the industry," he added.

One source said that the building is a fascinating collision of diversity and the external mix around the structure of massive railway stations, roads, canals and other infrastructure is brilliant.