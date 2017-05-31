WannaCry Attack Showed Need for Global Cyberthreats Analysis Center - Sberbank

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in May, a worldwide attack by the WannaCry ransomware infected hundreds of thousands of computers in over 100 countries.

"This attack showed that there is no single global center for the analysis of cyberthreats. If [the threat] spreads globally, there should be one site in the world where all the information about the threats of carried out attacks should be sent. Without this, it will be impossible to stop the threat. I am not sure about the state institutions, but there is certainly no such center on the level of business structures," Kuznetsov said.

Kuznetsov noted that businesses in Russia, affected by the attack had no clear understanding of how to proceed and no instructions to alert some analytic center about the attacks. According to the deputy chairman, Sberbank immediately informed Russia's Central Bank, special services and the Ministry of the Interior about the attack and then analyzed all of its systems, including branches, to make sure that nothing was compromised.

"We turned to other companies that were likely to be attacked and offered our help… In a few hours, we created a program that allowed to find infected devices and check the infrastructure for vulnerable hosts," Kuznetsov said.

According to the deputy executive board chairman, the WannaCry attack has to be thoroughly analyzed by states, special services and large businesses.

Kuznetsov added that the WannaCry attack would have had a smaller impact if there was a single common platform to assess cyberthreats in Russia.

