Russia's Irkutsk Aviation Plant Already Assembling Eight MC-21 Passenger Planes

IRKUTSK (Russia), (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the maiden flight of the aircraft was carried out in Irkutsk.

"Taking into consideration the program and the scope of flight tests, three more aircraft are being assembled… In parallel with the production of test aircraft, the production of five serial aircraft is ongoing," Alexander Veprev said.

The official added that the producer had contracts for a total of 175 planes.

The MC-21 is a twin-engine short-and mid-range airliner with a capacity of 150-212 passengers. The presentation of the aircraft took place in June 2016 in Irkutsk.