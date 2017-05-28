China Turns On Huge New SatNav System That May Power Driverless Car Revolution

The new system surpasses its predecessors in terms of magnitude and offers the widest coverage of navigation and positioning services in China.

Li Weisen, deputy head of National Administration of Surveying, Mapping and Geoinformation of China, told CGTN news channel that the new system is comprised of a national data center, 30 provincial data centers and 2,700 satellite navigation base stations.

Furthermore, the new system will be compatible with its analogues like BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and Global Position System, Li added.

Importantly, the new system is expected help improve municipal traffic management and to assist in advancing new technologies like self-driving vehicles.