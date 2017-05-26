US Tech Giants Urge Congress to Revise Foreign Surveillance Law - Letter

"We are writing to express our support for reforms to Section 702 [of FISA Amendments Act] that would maintain its utility to the US intelligence community while increasing the program’s privacy protections and transparency," the letter stated.
The tech companies on Friday proposed five changes to the statute that would increase privacy and transparency measures and make it harder for intelligence agencies to collect data on individuals who are not suspected of wrongdoing.
The letter was signed by 31 major technology corporations, including Google, Yahoo, Adobe, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter.
