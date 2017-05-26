US Tech Giants Urge Congress to Revise Foreign Surveillance Law - Letter

© AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky Tracking Everyone: Does US Vast Surveillance State Even Extend to President Trump?

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — FISA Section 702 permits US intelligence agencies to collect data and spy on foreign nationals who are believed to be outside of the United States. The act is up for reauthorization at the end of the year.

"We are writing to express our support for reforms to Section 702 [of FISA Amendments Act] that would maintain its utility to the US intelligence community while increasing the program’s privacy protections and transparency," the letter stated.

The tech companies on Friday proposed five changes to the statute that would increase privacy and transparency measures and make it harder for intelligence agencies to collect data on individuals who are not suspected of wrongdoing.

The letter was signed by 31 major technology corporations, including Google, Yahoo, Adobe, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter.