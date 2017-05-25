Register
22:51 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Northrop Grumman Corporation with Scaled Composites and Virgin Galactic's preliminary design for DARPA's Experimental Spaceplane XS-1, shown here in an artist's concept. DARPA ended up going with a Boeing design instead.

    Space Ghost: Boeing and DARPA Team Up for New Hypersonic Spaceplane

    © AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman Corp
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 23811

    The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Pentagon’s experimental weapons and technology division, has announced a partnership with aerospace giant Boeing to complete their new experimental hypersonic spaceplane, the Phantom Express XS-1.

    The XS-1 is intended as a satellite delivery system, launching small orbiters into space at high speed and returning to Earth in the same day. DARPA's intention for the XS-1 is for it to be fast and durable enough to complete 10 deliveries to space and back in as many days.

    "The XS-1 would be neither a traditional airplane nor a conventional launch vehicle but rather a combination of the two with the goal of lowering launch costs by a factor of 10 and replacing today's frustratingly long wait time with launch on demand," DARPA program manager Jess Sponable said in a press release. 

    "We're very pleased with Boeing's progress on the XS-1 through Phase 1 of the program and look forward to continuing our close collaboration in this newly funded progression to Phases 2 and 3 — fabrication and flight."

    The XS-1 was announced in November 2013 as DARPA's newest endeavor in hypersonic spaceplane technology, something they've been exploring since the 1980s with little success. DARPA brought on several contractors, including Boeing, to build demonstration vehicles. 

    Boeing's model, the Phantom Express, beat their competitors. This led to the 2016 launch of Phase 2: a functional vessel that can be taken on a test flight as early as 2020. Boeing's space plane division Phantom Works will handle the construction of the vehicle and engine, with DARPA support.

    Virgin Galactic SpaceShip Two
    © Photo: Rex Features
    DARPA Sets Sights on Robotic Space Plane for Next Generation Warfare

    The XS-1 is to be an unmanned spaceplane capable of carrying 900-3,000 pounds into space and back in a single day for a price tag of $5 million. That's a hefty chunk of change, but right now moving that amount of material into space costs approximately $55 million – and the booster used for the launch is expendable and needs to be replaced afterwards.

    "Phantom Express is designed to disrupt and transform the satellite launch process as we know it today, creating a new, on-demand space-launch capability that can be achieved more affordably and with less risk," president of Boeing Phantom Works Darryl Davis said in a separate statement.

    The Phantom Express' engine model is the Aerojet Rocketdyne 22, which is fueled by liquid oxygen and hydrogen. It is based on a NASA design, Phantom Works said. 

    The US Air Force successfully launched on Wedneday the reusable unmanned X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, United Launch Alliance, which provides launch services to the US government, said in a statement
    © Flickr/ US Air Force
    Mystery Surrounds Return of Pentagon’s Secretive X-37B Spaceplane

    To complete the flight in a single day, the XS-1 will have to fly at Mach 10, or 7,673 miles per hour. It will fly into the upper atmosphere before deploying a disposable secondary rocket carrying the payload into orbit around the Earth.

    Phantom Works and the Pentagon have another spaceplane: the mysterious X-37B, which is launched into space for classified missions that span months or even years. Unlike its cousin, the XS-1 is meant for quick launches and returns.

    Related:

    Virgin Galactic Spaceplane Completes Second Successful Test Glide Flight (VIDEO)
    After Deadly Crash, Virgin Galactic to Fly Its Spaceplane Once More
    Happy Wanderer? Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Breaks Its Own Orbital Record
    Asia’s SpaceX: Chinese Startups Making World’s Largest Space Plane and More
    Catch and Release: Darpa’s Reusable Gremlin Drones to Lower Costs
    Tags:
    experimental, satellite launch, spaceplane, XS-1, Phantom Express, Phantom Works, Boeing, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok