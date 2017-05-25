Register
    Digital Industry of Industrial Russia 2017 exhibition

    Sputnik Tests Cutting-Edge Biometric Recognition Security System (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Tech
    Russian engineers have unveiled a universal biometric recognition solution for storage systems and access control. The smart two-stage algorithm comprises 3D face modeling and iris identification. The device faultlessly recognizes the sole person who uses a certain safe vault while sternly applying a "you shall not pass" approach to all others.

    The new system called Khizana ("treasury" in Arabic) was presented by Ruselectronics (part of Rostec State Corporation) at the Information Technology of Industrial Russia 2017 IT conference (CIPR).

    The storage system has a built-in camera that identifies an individual and captures two of his biometric details, i.e., a 3D model of his face and iris. The solution provides high-grade security access control. For example, unlike fingerprints, the mentioned data are hard to forge.

    Besides, the vault is easy to use: forget about memorizing the number of a safe deposit box or carrying a card or a paper slip. Just look into the lens. The system automatically unlocks the necessary box after identifying and verifying the owner. It takes a maximum of five seconds. Khizana can be used in automatic luggage lockers at railway stations and airports, in mailboxes in apartment blocks, in automated parcel lockers and in safe deposit boxes in banks, as well as aqua parks.

    "It is especially relevant for law enforcement and is going to ensure the utmost safety of the storage of service weapons," Alexei Novikov, NPO Impulse laboratory chief, told Sputnik. The camera has a remote control option via the local area network. Over time, it will become possible to use this function via a smartphone or even a smartwatch. This reliable system is highly autonomous in operation and requires minimum maintenance costs.

    "You can take one camera and connect it to a thousand of such lockers, and even more," Novikov explained, "One will serve them all. The only thing is that you'll have to cover quite a distance if your locker is at the end."

    The safe vault's configuration and security level can be modified upon the customer's request. It can be supplemented with a security CCTV and an alarm. Khizana is currently adopted at its designer NPO Impulse's office, where it is installed at the entrance to a classified unit and is used to store cellphones.

    "There is a similar American biometric recognition model. However, our system is faster and costs three times less. Furthermore, our invention is capable of automatically adjusting to an individual's height," the engineer outlined.

    Sputnik was quick to get firsthand knowledge.

    They Can't Hack You If There's No Internet: Russia Creates Progressive Messenger
    As the video shows, our reporter Ekaterina stood at a mark in front of the camera, which captured her biometric parameters. After registering them in its data, the system designated the fifth locker in which Ekaterina placed her photo camera. The door closed, and to open it and retrieve the camera, the Sputnik correspondent had to go through the identification process again. As you can see, everything went without a hitch. The system works!

    The CIPR is the first IT conference in Russia that provides a platform for dialogue between the industry and defense sector, IT professionals and venture investors. It takes place on May 23-26 in the innovation-oriented town of Innopolis in the Republic of Tatarstan and is supported by Rostec, a Russian corporation established in 2007 to facilitate the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications. It comprises more than 700 organizations.

